European Stocks down - 16-07-21
MOSCOW, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 16 July:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.57% to 15540.31 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.51% to 6460.08 points, British FTSE os down by 0.06% to 7008.09 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.56% to 1603.10 points.
