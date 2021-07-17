European Stocks down - 16-07-21

MOSCOW, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 16 July:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.57% to 15540.31 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.51% to 6460.08 points, British FTSE os down by 0.06% to 7008.09 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.56% to 1603.10 points.