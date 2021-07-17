LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-21

LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:

The price of aluminum stood at $2510.50, copper price is up by 0.53% to $9433.50, lead price is up by 0.71% to $2329.50, nickel price is up by 1.13% to $18907.00, tin price is up by 1.89% to $33401.00, zinc price is up by 1.07% to $2980.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.59% to $40896.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.