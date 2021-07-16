Deputy Russian FM, Armenian Ambassador discuss solution of existing problems in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin received Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan on July 16, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Russia informed.

During the meeting, issues of international and regional agenda were discussed, including the cooperation between Russia and Armenia in various multilateral platforms.

Special attention was paid to the involvement of UN humanitarian organizations and agencies to solve the problems in Nagorno Karabakh.