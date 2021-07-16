European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met European Council President Charles Michel at Zvartnots International Airport, who has arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit,

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, in the framework of the visit Charles Michel will meet with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. After the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel will make statements to the media summarizing the talks.

The President of the European Council will also meet with the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.