Asian Stocks down - 16-07-21

TOKYO, 16 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.98% to 28003.08 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.38% to 1932.19 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.71% to 3539.30 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.03% to 28004.68 points.