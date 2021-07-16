Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister,  Nikol Pashinyan praised the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the field of defense, security and highlighted further effective cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda of cooperation between the two countries' General Staffs, as well as issues related to regional security.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration