Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
18:22, 16 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan praised the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the field of defense, security and highlighted further effective cooperation.
The interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda of cooperation between the two countries' General Staffs, as well as issues related to regional security.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version