Nikol Pashinyan gets acquainted with the activities of ‘’Saranist’’ company

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited ‘’Saranist’’ company located in Kotayk Province accompanied by acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan. The company is engaged in glass production, and just recently a brandy factory was launched.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the owner of the company Melik Manukyan presented the process of glass production, and then brandy production and development programs during the tour.

It was mentioned that at present the company has 4 glass factories with separate furnaces, which allow to produce glass of different colors and usage, thus satisfying the demand in the market. The company is equipped with modern technologies and equipment. About 700 people currently work there. 7 production lines are being operated.

"Saranist" has been producing containers for wine, brandy, beer, mineral water and juices since 2005. The company exports almost half of its products to Georgia.

Referring to the production of brandy, Melik Manukyan noted that mainly 7-10-year-old brandy will be produced, the main part of which will be exported. The company plans to procure 1,500 tons of grapes this year.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the initiative of expanding the company's activities, implementing new investment programs and creating new jobs, adding that the government is ready to promote the effective implementation of such projects within its powers.