President Sarkissian receives group of doctors

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received a group of doctors today, his Office told Armenpress.

Recently more than 500 representatives of medical community have addressed an open letter to the President over the detention of Director of the Izmirlyan medical center, Professor Armen Charchyan.

During the meeting President Sarkissian highly valued the role of medics in ensuring medical safety in the country, especially highlighting their dedicated work during the recent war and in the fight against COVID-19. He also highly appreciated Professor Charchyan’s professional contribution to the development of Armenia’s healthcare system, as well as on providing medical care to the citizens affected by the war.

The doctors thanked the President for the respect and for the response to their letter.

Armen Sarkissian said the legal issues must be solved exclusively within legal domain. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring rule of law.

It was stated that the President’s powers are set by the Constitution, and he acts exclusively with those powers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan