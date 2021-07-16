Cases of hacking Instagram, Facebook accounts increased recently: Armenian specialist gives advice

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan says in recent days the cases of hacking Instagram, Facebook accounts have increased.

He says this is being done not only by the Azerbaijanis, but also by the local people.

Martirosyan notes that the accounts are being hacked, later those who hacked threaten to publish the messages and require money for giving back the accounts.

“It’s advised not to click on any link in e-mails which were sent on behalf of social networks. You will be notified about important messages in the social network. In addition, passwords in social networks and e-mail must be unique, not be repeated in another platform”, he said.

The specialist gave the following links in case when an account has been hacked:

https://help.instagram.com/149494825257596

https://www.facebook.com/hacked