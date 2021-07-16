Mayor of Goris remanded in custody for two months

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has approved the motion to remand in custody Mayor of Goris, candidate for the parliament from the Armenia bloc, Arush Arushanyan.

Arushanyan will remain in custody for two months.

The Goris Mayor has been charged for offering bribes to vote in favor of the Armenia bloc during the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan