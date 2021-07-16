Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

European Council President to meet with Armenia’s PM and President in Yerevan

European Council President to meet with Armenia’s PM and President in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. On July 16, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council will arrive in Armenia on a two-day visit.

As part of the visit, Charles Michel will meet with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Following the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel will deliver statements to the media summarizing the talks.

The President of the European Council will also meet with the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian.

He will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

 

 

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration