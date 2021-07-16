President Sarkissian visits Artur Tarkhanyan Center

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has been hosted by the Center named after honorable architect Artur Tarkhanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Museum of Armenian modernism is operating in the Center.

Accompanied by founding director of the Center, architect Anahit Tarkhanyan, President Armen Sarkissian got acquainted with the exhibits and the history of the Center.

“We have a great architectural heritage, and the purpose of this museum is to show to the young generations how these monuments have been created, what is their value”, Anahit Tarkhanyan said.

President Sarkissian appreciated the creation of such structure and its activities aimed at presenting and preserving the Armenian architectural heritage.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan