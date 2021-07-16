Pashinyan chairs consultation discussing Armenian National Interests Fund’s activity report

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation discussing the report of the activity of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

“When the Fund was created, it was innovation in our reality and a unique model of state-private partnership. We return to the topic from time to time, in order to understand to what extent this model is working and being applied. Therefore, today is the time for a regular report. The Fund has been created in May 2019, and we need to discuss the results of its activities of these two years”, Pashinyan said.

ANIF Executive Director Davit Papazyan introduced the results of the deals made by the Fund, the state-private partnership activity operations under the logic of Armenia’s 2050 transformation strategy, as well as the works on attracting major investment programs.

It was reported that the program on constructing Ayg-1 solar power station in cooperation with the UAE-based company Masdar is in process. The project cost is 174 million dollars. Davit Papazyan expressed confidence that this large-scale program will contribute to expanding the production capacities and reducing energy tariffs. He added that works are also underway for conducting new projects in the energy field.

The ANIF chief reminded that several days ago an agreement on establishing a national low-cost airline in Armenia has been signed with Air Arabia. The airline is expected to operate flights to Russia, the countries of Eastern Europe and Middle East, providing high-quality services to the citizens with the lowest possible prices.

The Fund has also signed several contracts with local companies. The programs are being implemented in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, services and tourism.

The next activity directions of the Fund are support to water and waste management systems. The projects and works on these directions were also presented.

Different notifications and recommendations over the further activity of the Fund were made during the meeting. The participants highlighted ensuring the Fund’s more transparent and accountable activity, attracting new investment programs and effectively implementing the ongoing ones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan