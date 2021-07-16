Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian not to take part in FIDE World Cup 2021

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will not participate in the FIDE World Cup 2021.

“Dear all, with great regret I have to inform you about my withdrawal from the FIDE World Cup 2021. Having a high fever and tonsillitis, despite my great desire to play, I have to be rational and put mine and the health of other players first.

I want to personally thank the FIDE President Mr. Dvorkovich for taking all possible actions to help me in any issues I got.

Please take care of yourself, and hopefully the tournament will continue without any misfortunes.

I promise to get healthy soon and come back to the magical world of 64 squares!” Aronian said on social media.

Aronian didn’t take part in the first match of Round 2 of the FIDE World Cup for health problems. He was due to participate already in the second round.

This year the FIDE World Cup is taking place in the Russian city of Sochi. It will be completed on August 6.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan