Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore relieved from post

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Dzyunik Aghajanyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian, his Office reports.

 

