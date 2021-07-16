Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore relieved from post
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Dzyunik Aghajanyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian, his Office reports.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 14:18 European Council President to meet with Armenia’s PM and President in Yerevan
- 14:18 President Sarkissian visits Artur Tarkhanyan Center
- 14:09 Pashinyan chairs consultation discussing Armenian National Interests Fund’s activity report
- 13:59 Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian not to take part in FIDE World Cup 2021
- 13:56 Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore relieved from post
- 13:47 Armenia appoints new Ambassador to UK
- 13:18 Mayor of Armenia’s Sisian town arrested
- 12:37 Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions
- 11:48 President of Artsakh signs program on providing war-affected families with homes
- 11:42 Germany floods claim over 80 victims
- 11:24 Armenian National Committee addresses letter to Belgian FM condemning Ambassador’s visit to Shushi
- 11:24 Armenia’s Tavush Fortress a tourism zone: new excavations expected soon
- 11:08 Armenia reports 162 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:21 Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games are going to be great experience for me – swimmer Varsenik Manucharyan
- 10:15 United States supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship process – State Department
- 09:41 ‘We will stand until the end, but will never be part of Azerbaijan’ – Artsakh Foreign Minister
- 09:09 European Stocks down - 15-07-21
- 09:08 US stocks - 15-07-21
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-21
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 15-07-21
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 15-07-21
- 07.15-21:30 Armenian MoD informs about another informational provocation by Azerbaijan
- 07.15-20:51 Artsakh's Ombudsman informs about shootings from Azerbaijani side
- 07.15-20:35 Nikol Pashinyan receives participants of Olympic Games
- 07.15-19:53 Armenia interested in development of cooperation with China in high technologies
14:18, 07.10.2021
Viewed 1631 times Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line
14:27, 07.09.2021
Viewed 1583 times COVID-19: Armenia to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax vaccines in autumn
19:01, 07.12.2021
Viewed 1556 times Eduardo Eurnekian promises large-scale investments in Armenia in a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan
13:41, 07.09.2021
Viewed 1507 times EU is able to mobilize 2.6 bln Euros for flagship programs in Armenia – Commissioner
15:12, 07.10.2021
Viewed 1502 times Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire