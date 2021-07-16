Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Mayor of Armenia’s Sisian town arrested

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan has been arrested, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee Vardan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

Artur Sargsyan has been charged with abuse of power and for using fake information in official documents.

 

