Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have opened a fire in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the morning of July 16, starting from 11:00, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The Armenian Armed Forces have taken counteractions.

There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








