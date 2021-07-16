Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have opened a fire in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the morning of July 16, starting from 11:00, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The Armenian Armed Forces have taken counteractions.

There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan