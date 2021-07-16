President of Artsakh signs program on providing war-affected families with homes

STEPANAKERT, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decision of the government according to which families of killed or missing servicemen, disabled people and those who have been left without homes as a result of the 2020 War will be provided with homes.

For this purpose multi-apartment buildings are being constructed in capital Stepanakert, the President said on Facebook.

At least 20 new residential districts are being built in the rural settlements of the Artsakh Republic. These districts will have more than 2297 residential houses for displaced population of more than 36 communities.

The project will also ensure construction or renovation of infrastructure and furnishing of the homes.

The program is funded by the state budgets of Armenia, Artsakh, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and other resources not banned by law.

