Germany floods claim over 80 victims

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who have been killed in the heavy floods in the western part of Germany increased to at least 81, Reuters reports citing German broadcaster ARD.

Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne.

Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

One dam close to the Belgium border, the Rurtalsperre, was flooded overnight while another, the Steinbachtalsperre, was unstable.