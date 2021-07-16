Armenia’s Tavush Fortress a tourism zone: new excavations expected soon

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Excavations in Tavush Fortress, located in Berd community of Armenia’s Tavush province, have discovered pottery, burials, inscriptions and interesting findings.

Head of the excavation group, archaeologist Tigran Alexanyan told Armenpress that excavations are being carried out by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Last year we have worked mainly in two sections – in citadel on the top and in the lower fortress, near the church. Partial excavations have been carried out in the area in the 1988-1990s, but they were later stopped. In 2020 we already launched large-scale excavations which we have completed near the church. We will resume the excavations in several days”, he said.

According to historians, the Fortress dates back to the 10th century.

The archaeologist informed that they found out an economic section during the excavations.

This year they want to open the entrance of the church to understand its location.

Mr. Alexanyan assures that the Fortress could be interesting for people from tourism perspective. For that purpose the excavations started last year.

“The purpose of excavations is to develop prospective development programs for the region, and in this sense the Fortress is an important factor. It’s a monumental structure, is seen from all sides of the town as it is located on a high cliff. The walls have been preserved, and it’s quite attractive and interesting. There were many people – both locals and from Yerevan, during the excavations”, he said and also didn’t rule out the cooperation with the Diaspora organizations at the upcoming stage of excavations.

Interview by Angela Hambardzumyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan