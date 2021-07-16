Armenia reports 162 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. 162 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 227,111, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3315 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 15.

106 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,128.

The death toll has reached 4558 (2 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3315.

