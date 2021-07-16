United States supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship process – State Department

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The US Department of State has expressed its support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, the State Department told the Armenian service of Voice of America.

The State Department said the United States supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship process and is committed to assisting the sides to achieve the lasting settlement of the conflict based on principles of the Helsinki Final Act – non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, equal rights and peoples’ right to self-determination.

Commenting on the recent discussion of the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Minister of France about the Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement process, the State Department mentioned the statement issued by the French side according to which the French and American sides have talked about their joint actions as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, which will help achieve sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are deeply concerned by the resumption of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan last fall and clearly understand the humanitarian needs the region is facing”, the State Department said.

In response to the question about the recent visit of foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Artsakh, the State Department said they do not comment on the details connected with the timetable of their ambassador.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan