Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games are going to be great experience for me – swimmer Varsenik Manucharyan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The youngest member of Armenia’s team for 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a 17-year-old swimmer.

This time the hero of ARMENPRESS project “Road to Dream” is Varsenik Manucharyan.

-When did you start being interested in swimming?

-Frankly, that was not my decision. It was the decision of my grandmother who took me to swimming. I was interested in tennis, but that time there was no free place in my age group. I came to swimming, and my first coach was Ayzhemnik Minasyan. I started learning swimming very quickly. When my grandmother and mother saw me swimming, they decided that I must continue my activities in this sports type.

-You are just 17-year-old and are going to participate in the Olympic Games. What are your expectations?

-These Olympic Games will be a great experience for me. I understand that I am going to compete with stronger swimmers. I hope the experience of these Games will help me to better perform at the next Games in Paris.

-What other interests do you have except from swimming?

-It would be strange to say, but I like wrestling and weightlifting. I always watch the performances of our athletes in international tournaments. I have been playing volleyball for many years. I believe that education is very important for athletes and I currently study at the sports college of Olympic reserve.

-Please describe the Olympic Games in one word.

-A dream.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan