LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-21

LONDON, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.63% to $2510.50, copper price up by 0.37% to $9383.50, lead price up by 0.50% to $2313.00, nickel price down by 0.01% to $18696.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $32782.00, zinc price up by 0.15% to $2948.50, molybdenum price down by 0.27% to $41138.00, cobalt price up by 3.96% to $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

