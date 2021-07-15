Armenian MoD informs about another informational provocation by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia assesses the statement issued by the Azerbaijani defense ministry that allegedly the Armenian armed forces opened fire against Azerbaijani positions from the positions of Gegharkunik Province as a provocative act.

ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the Defense Ministry of Armenia reads as follows,

''The defense ministry of Azerbaijan, which has started to spread disinformation nearly on daily basis, today also did not refrain from provocative information actions.

Particularly, the defense ministry of that country issued a statement, according to which the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions from the military positions in Gegharkunik Province on July 15.

The information does not correspond to reality. The Armenian armed forces have not violated the ceasefire regime. The Armenian units only take measures aimed at countering the actions of the adversary in case of necessity''.