Nikol Pashinyan receives participants of Olympic Games

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted the athletes and coaches of the Armenian national team participating in the Summer Olympic Games. The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, the Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, the Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Karen Giloyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan greeted the athlets and said that the Armenian people will be with them with all their souls and minds, waiting for their competitions. '' In general, I think that the role of sports, especially the Olympic movement, should not be underestimated, because the sportsmen are the ambassadors of our country, who represent our people, our country'', Pashinyan said, hoping that Armenia will be able to record good results during the upcoming Olympic Games.

The caretaker Prime Minister thanked all the people who participated in preparing the Armenian team for the Olympic Games at a proper level.

Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan said that they expect 3-5 medals. ''They are all champions, well-trained, experienced, have participated in Olympic Games, World and Europe Championships'', he said.