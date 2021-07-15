Armenia interested in development of cooperation with China in high technologies

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of High-tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan received on July 15 the delegation led by Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, greeting the guests, Hayk Chobanyan noted that it’s extremely important for Armenia to develop high technology industry with the goal of ensuring the country’s development and security, and in this context, cooperation with China, as a developed industrial country, is of key importance. Highly praising China's achievements in the fields of high technologies, digitalization, innovation, military industry, the Acting Minister noted that Armenia is interested in developing cooperation with China in all directions.

Emphasizing the educational component, Chobanyan suggested the Ambassador to consider the possibility of implementing joint educational programs with the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and Chinese universities. The acting minister invited the ambassador and Chinese companies to participate in the ՛՛Digitec Expo՛՛ exhibition.

Ambassador Fan Yong thanked for the reception and said that he has also talked about the importance of the Armenian-Chinese cooperation in high technologies during the meetings with the Armenian PM and Deputy PM. The Ambassador expressed readiness, in addition to educational institutions, to promote the development of cooperation with Chinese business companies.

The interlocutors also referred to the possibilities of implementing joint research programs on the use of technologies in high-tech industry, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, and other fields.