Ararat wins Hungarian Fehervar and enters second qualifying round of the Conference League

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. In the second leg of the first round of the Football Confederation League Yerevan’s Ararat hosted Hungarian Fehervar.

ARMENPRESS reports the match took place in Gyumri’s stadium. In the first minutes of the match Ararat had an advantage, and Fehervar mainly counterattacked. Ararat was able to open the score in the 32nd minute. Dimitrije Pobulić sent the ball to the upper corner of the goal from a standard position.

The first half ended 1-0.

In the 85th minute Ararat scored the second goal.

Ararat- Fehervar 2-0.

The first match between the teams had ended 1-1. Ararat entered second qualifying round of the Conference League.








