Armenia presents detailed information on the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh at UN HRC session

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council was held in Geneva from June 21 to July 14, 2021.

ARMENPRESS reports the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Armenia delivered 37 speeches during the session, which presented the steps taken in Armenia for strengthening human rights and rule of law. The Armenian Representation also participated in discussions on the rights of women, discrimination, racism, xenophobia and intolerance, extrajudicial and arbitrary executions, freedom of speech and assembly, climate change, the right to education, trafficking, internally displaced persons and migrants, COVID-19.

During the discussion with the UN Secretary General's Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention, the Permanent Representation of Armenia referred to Armenia's contribution to the efforts of the international community in this direction. The participation of the Special Adviser in the HRC session was enshrined in Resolution 43/29 on Genocide Prevention initiated by Armenia, adopted by the HRC last year.

During the session, the Armenian Representation covered in detail and drew the attention of the UN member states and relevant structures to the consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh, war crimes, gross violations of the international human rights, international humanitarian law. Theatrical trials of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages on false charges, the destruction of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage, the systematic racist propaganda against Armenians at the highest state level in Azerbaijan, and its unacceptable manifestations, including the recently opened so-called "trophy park" were presented. It was stressed that Azerbaijan disregards the decisions of international courts, as well as the clear remarks made by the the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, or the calls for UN special procedures remain unanswered.

It was also noted that the lack of an adequate international response to Azerbaijan's belligerent policy has led to its aspirations and encroachments on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.