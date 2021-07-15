Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-07-21

YEREVAN, 15 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.17 drams to 495.44 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.13 drams to 586.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.16 drams to 686.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 139.02 drams to 29041.32 drams. Silver price is up by 0.90 drams to 416.86 drams. Platinum price is up by 424.04 drams to 18031.36 drams.