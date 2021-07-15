Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

Asian Stocks - 15-07-21

TOKYO, 15 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.15% to 28279.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.20% to 1939.61 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.02% to 3564.59 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.75% to 27996.27 points.








