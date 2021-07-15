Asian Stocks - 15-07-21
TOKYO, 15 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 July:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.15% to 28279.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.20% to 1939.61 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.02% to 3564.59 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.75% to 27996.27 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 18:07 Armenia presents detailed information on the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh at UN HRC session
- 17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-07-21
- 17:56 Asian Stocks - 15-07-21
- 17:54 Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia
- 16:40 Entrepreneur Jevan Cheloyants introduces Pashinyan on new investment projects
- 15:51 ‘Deepening of mutual partnership inevitable’: Iran’s President-elect addresses message to Armenia’s caretaker PM
- 15:40 French FM, US Secretary of State discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in Washington D.C.
- 15:20 2021 Aurora Prize ceremony to take place in Venice
- 14:27 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
- 12:51 President of European Council to visit Armenia
- 12:34 ‘We will continue working on returning our POWs’ – Armenian caretaker PM
- 12:30 Armenian side suffered 2 losses on border in past months: PM draws attention of CSTO, OSCE MG Co-Chairs on this fact
- 12:23 Armenia ready for resumption of Karabakh peaceful settlement process, Pashinyan reiterates
- 11:45 ‘Azerbaijan makes statements on “corridor” to prevent opening of regional communications’ - Pashinyan
- 11:40 Azerbaijani servicemen have been inspired by statements of their top officials while conducting torture – Ombudsman
- 11:22 Armenian President congratulates UAE Vice President on birthday
- 11:12 163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in one day
- 11:12 Ucom performed excellently the technical work in connection with parliamentary elections in Armenia
- 10:48 German airline Lufthansa enters Armenian market
- 09:05 European Stocks - 14-07-21
- 09:03 Vaccine tourism could boost the sector: Expert on flow of foreign nationals getting vaccinated in Armenia
- 08:56 US stocks - 14-07-21
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-21
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 14-07-21
- 08:53 Oil Prices Down - 14-07-21
14:18, 07.10.2021
Viewed 1604 times Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line
14:27, 07.09.2021
Viewed 1568 times COVID-19: Armenia to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax vaccines in autumn
17:41, 07.08.2021
Viewed 1530 times Memory of legendary Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan honored in Turkish Parliament
15:12, 07.10.2021
Viewed 1486 times Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
19:01, 07.12.2021
Viewed 1474 times Eduardo Eurnekian promises large-scale investments in Armenia in a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan