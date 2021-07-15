YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia.

The Bank is honored to receive this reputable award given the significantly improved profitability, robust growth, strategic relationships and commitment to enhancement of its digital channels.

The Bank receives this recognition for the 8th time already over the last ten years. As mentioned by the organizers, this year was special, as they registered a record number of pitches for the Awards for Excellence.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “We are truly honored to earn this recognition in these challenging times. We have proved our resilience and maintained strong performance even in the most unprecedented economic conditions, and are more than ever committed to delivering our strategic goals.”

About Ameriabank:

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Being the first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services. Now Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. For further information visit www.ameriabank.am

About Euromoney:

For 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world. For more information, please visit Euromoney’s website.