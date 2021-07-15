Entrepreneur Jevan Cheloyants introduces Pashinyan on new investment projects

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received entrepreneur Jevan Cheloyants, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The businessman presented the upcoming investments projects in Yerevan in construction sector and the process of ongoing works on this direction. On the sidelines of these projects, a new stadium in accordance with the international standards is expected to be built for the Urartu football club, which will contribute to the development and the progress of the club.

Pashinyan welcomed the entrepreneur’s initiatives on implementing new investment projects and stated that the Armenian government is ready to support their effective fulfillment within the frames of its tools.

