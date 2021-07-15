‘Deepening of mutual partnership inevitable’: Iran’s President-elect addresses message to Armenia’s caretaker PM

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi has addressed a message to Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

“I highly appreciate your sincere congratulation on my election as President of Iran.

The relations between Iran and Armenia are based on ancient cultural relations between the two nations which have always been friendly. The two countries’ same positions on international and regional matters, which were accompanied by constructive cooperation, are indicators of the importance of our relations.

The common challenges have made inevitable the deepening of the mutual cooperation between the two countries, aimed at ensuring peace and preserving stability in the region”, the message reads.

The President-elect of Iran expressed hope that the two sides will be able to take influential steps for strengthening the cooperation in different areas.

“I wish you health and happiness, and to the government and the people of Armenia – success and welfare”, the message says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan