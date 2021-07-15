President of European Council to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit Armenia.
Armenpress was informed from the respective decision signed by Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The delegation led by Charles Michel will be in Armenia from July 16 to 17.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
