‘We will continue working on returning our POWs’ – Armenian caretaker PM

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. A key factor which hinders the establishment of regional peace and stability is that, despite its commitments, Azerbaijan still has not returned all Armenian prisoners of war, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“In any case, so far we have managed to return 104 POWs in cooperation with our international partners. We will continue working on returning our POWs. The comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the demarcation and delimitation works and the unblocking of regional communications have been, are and will be among our priorities”, he said.

According to him, with such unconstructive actions Azerbaijan not only violates the November 9 statement, but also tries to distort the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure as enshrined by the January 11 trilateral statement, the peace talks and the regional stability in general.

“Azerbaijan’s such actions are a challenge to the international law and all those forces which are interested in establishment of peace and stability in the region, and we will continue our consultations and cooperation with those forces”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan