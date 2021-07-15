Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

Armenian side suffered 2 losses on border in past months: PM draws attention of CSTO, OSCE MG Co-Chairs on this fact

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan draws the attention of the CSTO and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to the fact that the Armenian side has suffered 2 losses on the border with Azerbaijan over the past two months.

“We had 2 casualties on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the past two months. Expressing my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, I draw the attention of our CSTO partners and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to this fact”, he said at the Cabinet meeting today.

 

