Armenia ready for resumption of Karabakh peaceful settlement process, Pashinyan reiterates

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan is trying to create an impression that Armenia opposes peace and the peace treaty.

“Whereas Armenia has already publicly welcomed the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which in particular says, I quote: “Having in mind the terms of their OSCE mandate and the aspirations of all the people of the region for a stable, peaceful, and prosperous future, the Co-Chairs stress that special attention should be paid to the achievement of a final comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the elements and principles well-known to the sides. In this respect, the Co-Chairs call on the parties to resume high-level political dialogue under the auspices of the Co-Chairs at the earliest opportunity. They reiterate their proposal to organize direct bilateral consultations under their auspices, in order for the sides to review and agree jointly upon a structured agenda, reflecting their priorities, without preconditions””, he said.

Pashinyan reminded that the principles well-known to the sides, which are put on the basis of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, are three – peoples’ right to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force and territorial integrity.

“This statement of the Co-Chairs is thus nothing more than a proposal of a roadmap for the establishment of peace in the region, and Armenia has welcomed this statement and positively reacted to its provisions. I want to officially state once again that Armenia is ready for the resumption of the peaceful settlement process of the Karabakh conflict with the format and content of the statement of the Co-Chairs. And I think that the Azerbaijani leadership would be better to listen to the calls of the mediators, instead of making unconstructive actions and statements, and to express a clear position over the statement of the Co-Chairs. It’s clear that we will diligently pursue the exercise of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan