Ucom performed excellently the technical work in connection with parliamentary elections in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. "Ucom" Closed Joint-Stock Company has excellently carried out the video shooting and simultaneous live stream of the voting process as well as the process of summing up the election results from 1,500 polling stations via a newly developed website during parliamentary elections held on June 20, 2021.

1517 cameras were installed, instead of 1500 ones stipulated in the contract. All political forces having participated in the elections as well as the competent state bodies were given a separate opportunity to monitor the entire process of parliamentary elections online and via live stream. More than 200 fiber optic network design, installation and maintenance specialists were sent to all major cities of Armenia to respond quickly to any technical issues, should they arise. The duty teams present at the data centers located across the territory of Armenia were provided with additional sets of technical tools to eliminate instantly any malfunctions.

"A huge amount of work has been done over the past 2 months, and from June 19 to 21, the entire technical staff of Ucom, including all mobile and fixed network specialists, were on duty 24/7. Taking into account the volume and quality of the work as well as the short preparation time, I really have reason to congratulate our colleagues on performing the work entrusted to them with high responsibility and professionalism," said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

"The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia highly appreciates the cooperation between the commission and Ucom. The organization has implemented a large-scale program together with the Commission, by having ensured the professional videotaping of the voting process, the process of summarizing the results, and simultaneous live webcasting from more than 1,500 precincts of the June 20 snap elections, which in turn contributed to the increase of the transparency of the work of the precinct election commissions, as well as to the strengthening of the public's trust in the electoral processes," said Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia.

Let us remind that at an extraordinary session on June 8, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia permitted Ucom to carry out live stream from 1500 polling stations, in order to conduct video shooting and simultaneous live stream of the voting process as well as the process of summing up the election results. The live stream was carried out via a newly developed website.