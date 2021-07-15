163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. 163 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,949 the ministry of healthcare reports.

5662 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 14.

126 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,022.

The death toll has reached 4556 (4 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3261.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan