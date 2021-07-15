Vaccine tourism could boost the sector: Expert on flow of foreign nationals getting vaccinated in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The flow of foreign nationals seeking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia is viewed also as an opportunity of boosting tourism.

PR and Digital Marketing Expert at the Tourism Committee of Armenia Gayane Ayvazyan told Armenpress that currently a new term – vaccine tourism, is under circulation worldwide. Several countries are already using this opportunity, boosting the tourism sector which was the most affected from the pandemic.

“We also see trends in this respect. There is a flow of Iranian nationals to Armenia in recent period. This shows that there is an interest towards the vaccination which can boost tourism, the field which was heavily affected by the pandemic”, she said.

According to the recent order of the minister of healthcare of Armenia, only those foreign nationals, who will stay in Armenia over 10 days, can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This 10-day timetable aims at showing more coordinated approach to the issue and boosting tourism. The new change allows tourism companies to form packages, enable tourists not only to tour across Armenia, but also to get vaccinated for free and return back home. This can give a new impetus for the field”, the expert said.

According to her, this process is something new, the government is trying, learning and improving the gaps. Vaccine tourism is developing in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, New York in particular. Bali also wants to boost the field. Armenia as well can use this opportunity. Gayane Ayvazyan said these days there is a major flow of Iranian tourists in Armenia, but there are also Russian, Indian citizens among those who are being vaccinated.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan