LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-21

LONDON, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.36% to $2526.50, copper price up by 0.04% to $9349.00, lead price stood at $2301.50, nickel price down by 0.46% to $18698.00, tin price up by 0.64% to $32498.00, zinc price up by 0.34% to $2944.00, molybdenum price down by 0.11% to $41248.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.