The world is on the threshold of the third wave of coronavirus. WHO Director General

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The main reason for the increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the world is the "Delta" strain, ARMENPRESS reports the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesusat said at the opening of the sitting of the Emergency Committee.

"The Delta strain is one of the main reasons for the current increase in infections, it benefits from increased social interaction and people's mobility," he said.

According to Ghebreyesusat, the increase in the level of vaccination in Europe and North America began to give positive results, the number of deaths decreased. However, he said that now the situation is changing again - the world is on the "threshold of the third wave" of coronavirus.

"Last week was the fourth consecutive week that the number of coronavirus infections in the world increased. After 10 weeks of declining rates of the mortality rate, it has also started to rise'', the WHO Director General said.