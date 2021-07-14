French President to visit Armenia - Pashinyan receives Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacôte.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Ambassador on the National Day of France, and noted that the developments that took place two centuries ago are very important not only for France, but the entire modern humankind. According to Nikol Pashinyan, as a result of the revolution in France new form of relations were established in the world. ''I am happy to record that the relations between our countries have traditionally been at a high level. In the near future we expect the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to our country, which will foster the future development and strengthening of the Armenian-French multidimensional relations.’', Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that he keeps in constant touch with President Macron. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia highly appreciates the efforts of France in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and for the strengthening of stability in the region.

Ambassador Lacôte thanked for the congratulatory words, adding that the revolution of Armenia in 2018 also created a new reality in Armenia of strengthening the democratic values. The Ambassador congratulated the caretaker Prime Minister and the citizens of Armenia for the high-level early parliamentary elections on June 20, noting that by those elections Armenia issues a firm democratic message and opened a new path for cooperation in the international arena, including France.

Jonathan Lacôte added that active works are underway for organizing the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Armenia, which can give a new impetus to the development of the Armenian-French relations and implementation of joint projects in various spheres. The Ambassador emphasized that France is interested in the development of relations with Armenia in the spheres of energy, high technologies, industry, education and so on.

Nikol Pashinyan and Jonathan Lacôte referred to the regional developments.

The French Ambassador noted that they attentively monitor the developments and the French side will continue the consistent efforts for the benefit of stability, restoration of negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group activities. The Ambassador emphasized that Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not settled and it will be possible to reach a final settlement only after the clarification of the status of Nagorno Karabakh. At the same time the Ambassador offered condolences over the death of an Armenian servicemen, killed by Azerbaijani fire in Yeraskh direction, assessing such activities and violation of the ceasefire as unacceptable.

Nikol Pashinyan added that Azerbaijan is doing everything to provoke instability in the region, as evidenced by the statements with continuous aggressive rhetoric at the highest level. The caretaker Prime Minister highlighted the adequate respond to the ongoing actions by the international community and taking necessary measures.