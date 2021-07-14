Withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory must be a priority during talks- Avinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is the one that creates tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told the reporters, noting that searches of culprits elsewhere leads us to the very wrong place.

‘’I record that it’s the Azerbaijani side who often creates tensions on the border, it is very important that we ourselves understand this, accept it and convince our international partners’’, Avinyan said, adding that border tensions should be symmetrically responded.

Referring to the existing situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Avinyan said, ‘’Sooner or later delimitation and demarcation should take place with all the neighbors. But grossly violating our border and taking positions inside our borders, trying to force us some activities by the means of blackmail is a non-effective method and it can lead to no results. Such approaches, the method of blackmail cannot be acceptable for the authorities and the people of the Republic of Armenia. Yes, definitely it’s necessary to sit around the negotiation table, but the first issue to be discussed must be the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani units from the territory of Armenia’’. Avinyan also expressed conviction that that issue will have a diplomatic solution.