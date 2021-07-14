Pashinyan salutes signing of the agreement on the establishment of national airline

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Chairman of the Board of Directors of UAE-based airline Air Arabia, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the signing of the agreement on the establishment of a new Armenian national airline between the largest airline in the Middle East and North Africa, Air Arabia and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF). The caretaker PM noted with satisfaction that thanks to the months of close and consistent talks between the Civil Aviation of Armenia, ANIF and Air Arabia, it becomes possible to bring into life that ambitious program. Nikol Pashinyan added that the Government is ready to support the effective operation of the airlines, which will foster the rise of passenger flows, attraction of new investments, development of tourism and providing modern and quality service in the aviation sphere.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air Arabia expressed confidence that the establishment of the Armenian national airline, implementation of flights in new directions will give new impetus to the development of the Armenian aviation market. According to him, they consider Yerevan an interesting opportunity to expand air communication. The airline will operate at special rates for low-cost airlines, providing high quality services.

The Executive Director of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia and the Armenian National Interests Fund, the leadership of Air Arabia presented the planned programs and further steps.