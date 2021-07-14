Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-07-21

YEREVAN, 14 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 July, USD exchange rate is down by 0.55 drams to 495.61 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.98 drams to 584.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.11 drams to 686.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 310.09 drams to 28902.3 drams. Silver price is up by 2.41 drams to 415.96 drams. Platinum price is down by 19.54 drams to 17607.32 drams.