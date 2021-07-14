Asian Stocks - 14-07-21

TOKYO, 14 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 14 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.38% to 28608.49 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.23% to 1963.16 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.07% to 3528.50 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.63% to 27787.46 points.