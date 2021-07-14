‘Development of allied relations with Armenia of primary importance for Russia’ – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government attaches great importance to the constant development of the Armenian-Russian allied relations in political, economic, security and humanitarian spheres. He said the two countries have a broad cooperation agenda, and the two governments take dynamic actions to implement it. Pashinyan highlighted the Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation also in the context of overcoming the instable situation in the region and emphasized the key role of Russia in ensuring security.

The Ambassador said the development of allied relations with Armenia is of special importance for Russia, and the proof of this are the active dialogue, contacts and cooperation of the leaders of the two countries, the representatives of the two governments.

During the meeting the officials discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, the ongoing regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

