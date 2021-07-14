Contact lost with soldier and driver, Armenia Defense Ministry says

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that contact was lost with soldier Artur Nalbandyan and driver Aramayis Torozyan of a military unit located in the south-eastern direction.

The soldier and the driver were conducting service duties via a vehicle in foggy conditions.

Search operations have immediately started, but no result has been achieved yet.

With the mediation of the Russian side, the sides are discussing the possibility of the soldier and the driver having crossed to the Azerbaijani side.

The soldier and the driver were without weapons.

